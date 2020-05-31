Curfews go into effect in cities around US: report

Curfews have been instituted around the US on Saturday in various cities including Minneapolis, Seattle, Portland, Denver, Atlanta, Los Angeles, Cleveland, Columbus, Pittsburgh, and Philadelphia as mass demonstrations broke out nationwide and cities braced for another night of protests, NBC News reported.

Nationwide protests have hit the US over the brutal killing of an African American by a white Police some days ago. Floyd, 46, was arrested for allegedly using counterfeit money at a store to buy cigarettes on Monday evening.

Chauvin had his knee on Floyd’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, according to an autopsy report. Medical examiners found the combined impact of being restrained by police, underlying health conditions, and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death.

Floyd’s death, a poignant reminder of repeated unjustifiable killings of members of the African-American community by the US police, has been followed by protests across the country.

MNA/PR