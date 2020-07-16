  1. Politics
Zionists to see Iran's supremacy if they continue wickedness

TEHRAN, Jul. 16 (MNA) – Spokesman of the Iranian Armed Forces Brigadier General Abolfazl Shekarchi warned on Thursday that if the zionist regime continues its wicked activities it will be faced with the upper hand of the Resistance Axis and Iran.

His remarks came in reaction to Zionists' baseless claims about the bombing and targeting the location of Iranian advisers in Syria.

He reminded that during the nine years of the legal presence of the Iranian forces in Syria and in the fight against the ISIL, eight of the Iranian forces have been martyred in the bombardments of the Zionists regime.

Shekarchi warned the liar regime in Tel Aviv not to test the capabilities of Iran and the Resistance Axis for it will see their upper hand and supremacy.

