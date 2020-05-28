South Korea to send $500,000 worth medical cargo to Iran

In the first such humanitarian exports to Iran since the United States imposed unilateral sanctions on Tehran in 2018, the cargo, consisting of medicine to treat Gaucher's disease, will be sent by air on Friday, Korea Times reported.

The South Korean ministry also expects another batch of exports, such as medicine and medical equipment, worth $2 million in total to be shipped to Iran country next month.

Calls for the resumption of humanitarian trade with Iran have been rising as Tehran has faced challenges securing medical items and other supplies critical to fighting the COVID-19 pandemic due to the US economic terrorism.

The report said Korea is also exploring ways to use the Swiss Humanitarian Trade Arrangement, a payment method designed to facilitate Swiss companies' sales of food and medicine to Iran, to carry out its transactions with Iran.

MNA/PR