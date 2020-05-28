  1. Politics
May 28, 2020, 6:29 PM

Iran FM spox deplores brutal killing of black citizen by US cop

Iran FM spox deplores brutal killing of black citizen by US cop

TREHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi has criticized the brutal killing of a US citizen, George Floyd, by the country's police.

“Brutal killing of #GeorgeFloyd by Minneapolis' white man in uniform in cold blood is a harrowing demonstration of systematic racism and white supremacism glorified by the current administration,” Mousavi wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday with the hasghtag #American_human_rights.

A video has surfaced showing brutal treatment of an unarmed black man under the knee of a US police officer before his death.

George Floyd died after being pinned down by a white officer despite yelling: "I cannot breathe."

Police-involved shootings and killings of unarmed black men in the hands of white police officers in the US have led to mass protests across the country in recent years and the formation of the Black Lives Matter movement.

US police killed nearly 200 people in the first four months of 2020, according to reports.

News Code 159182

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News