FM Zarif felicitates Croatia on National Day

Zarif, in a message to his Croatian counterpart, wrote, "I would like to extend congratulations on the occasion of May 30, the national day of the Republic of Croatia, to Your Excellency and the people your country.”

He also expressed hope that the two countries would witness further achievements in political and economic, as well as cultural areas.

"I ask God Almighty for your health and success, and for the progress and prosperity of the Croatian people," Zarif concluded.

Earlier on Saturday, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also congratulated his Croatian counterpart Zoran Milanović on the occasion.

