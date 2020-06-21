Foreigners who seek destabilization must leave region: cmdr.

He made the remarks on Sunday, noting that the Persian Gulf is the home of the Islamic Republic and neighboring countries, adding, “Foreign countries which seek to threaten peace and order must leave the region.”

He went on to say that the authority of Iran’s Armed Forces is exemplary and that neighboring countries must work together to establish brotherhood and peace in the region.

“The Islamic Republic supports the oppressed and has not invaded any country in the past 41 years. The presence of foreigners in the Persian Gulf is meaningless and they must leave the region,” he emphasized.

He further noted that the enemies have targeted the honor of Iranians and added, “We must be held accountable if our honor and authority are weakened.”

FA/4954367