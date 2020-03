The speech will start at 11:30 AM local time and will be aired by the Islamic Republic of Iran News Network (IRINN).

The Leader’s New Year address was usually made in Mashhad in front of tens of thousands of people in Imam Reza (PBUH) shrine, however, the speech was canceled this year due to the coronavirus outbreak in the country.

Ayatollah Khameni also issued a message on the first day of spring on Friday which marked the start of Nowruz holidays.

