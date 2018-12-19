Leader’s remarks open new chapters of ties with neighbors

In a message to a conference named 'Elaborating Iran's Foreign Policy towards Neighbors, Focusing on Supreme Leader's Guidelines' underway in the northeast city of Mashhad, Zarif highlighted that Ayatollah Khamenei has attached special attention to the importance of neighboring countries in Iran's foreign policy.

He went on to refer to the part of the Leader’s speech delivered on March 21, 2018, while addressing a large gathering of pilgrims at the Holy Shrine of Imam Reza (as) in Mashhad on the occasion of the Persian New Year 1397. Following is the part of the Leader’s speech as translated by the official website of the Leader.

“The vast area of our country and adjacency to international waters is one of the opportunities of this country. We are not using this resource to perfection. One of the two coasts of the Persian Gulf belongs to us. A large part of the Sea of Oman belongs to us. We have many neighbors as well. Fifteen countries are our neighbors, and this is a very important capacity for the country. Our country is located in a very sensitive area in terms of geography. Iran connects the east, the west, the north, and the south; this is very important in terms of geography.”

The Iranian FM stressed in his message that Ayatollah Khamenei’s special attention to neighbors has opened a new chapter both in research and implementation of foreign policy.

He also hoped that the conference can better elaborate the principles of the Islamic Republic of Iran’s policies’ towards its neighbors and propose appropriate solutions for expansion of regional ties.

MAH/4489744