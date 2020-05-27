Indian company to export 25 tons of pesticides to Iran to control locust invasion

"HIL is now in the process of production and supply of 25 tonnes Malathion Technical for supply to locust control program to Iran under Government to Government arrangement," an official statement said, Business Insider reported.

The Indian External Affairs Ministry has approached HIL for the manufacturing and supply of this commodity to Iran.

Despite logistics and other challenges posed by COVID-19 lockdown, HIL (India) Ltd, a PSU under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers, ensured timely production and supply of pesticides for the farming community.

As desert locust infestations in East Africa and South-West Asia have intensified in recent months, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) has provided an additional $200,000 to further strengthen Iran’s technical capacity to control Desert Locust.

Signed by FAO and Iran’s Plant Protection Organization (PPO) on 19 March 2020, the $300,000 Technical Cooperation Project (TCP) “Urgent action for capacity building to control desert locust infestation in the Islamic Republic of Iran”, now totals $500,000.

“In view of the alarming situation of desert locust in the region and the possible huge damages this pest can cause in agricultural production and rural livelihoods, FAO determined to further extend its technical assistance to Iran, and accordingly allocated additional funds to this project,” said FAO Representative to the Islamic Republic of Iran, Gerold Bödeker.

