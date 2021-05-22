Iran's battle against migratory desert locusts successful

"So far, there have been two attacks by deserts locusts invading the country, which have been repelled and the country's farms have not been damaged," the head of the Plant Protection Organization of the I.R. Iran, Keikhosrow Changlvaei, said.

He added, "Of course, the danger has not been eliminated yet and according to the reports of international organizations, in July and November of this year, the country will be exposed to the swarms of desert locusts again."

"Desert locusts are originated from Saudi Arabia, the Indian subcontinent, and the Horn of Africa, and from these areas they move towards other countries, including Iran, in order to find suitable food and soil," said Changlvaei.

The Chairman of the Plant Protection Organization added that these locusts have been fought well in the countries of their origin and the sizes of their dangers have been lowered.

Changlvaei added that Iran has prepared for fighting this pest, underlining that "We are ready in terms of facilities, pesticide, and well-trained personnel."

He also said that his organization also receives help from the country's military in the fight against migratory desert locusts.

