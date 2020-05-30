Tehran, Caracas prove US sanctions' demise

Maximum pressure — harsh sanctions and other forms of economic pressure — have so far had little impact on their policies, the Washington Post wrote.

Both countries are more than willing to cooperate in defiance of US threats, it added.

The report said that by showing that they were able to trade to mutual benefit, these states not only successfully circumvented US sanctions; they also scored public relations points in the process.

"Washington’s current approach to both seems to be strengthening their hold on power," it noted.

"Iran and Venezuela have been moving closer together for years. The relationship began to flourish after Venezuela hosted the 2006 OPEC summit," it added.

Iranian tanker “FAXON”, carrying gasoline, took berth at Venezuelan port on Friday.

“FAXON” tanker arrived in Venezuela last night and took a berth at the Venezuela Special Economic Zone at about 5:42 am [Iran Local Time].

Earlier, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in a message termed the shipment of Iranian fuel to Venezuela as a sign of Tehran-Caracas solidarity.

According to a report by the Marine Traffic website which tracks the traffic of tankers in the international water, Faxon tanker entered Venezuela's special economic zone on Thursday morning.

Iran has sent five tankers loaded with 1.53 million barrels of gasoline and alkylate to Venezuela to help jump-start the oil refineries in the Latin American state amid a fuel crisis.

Three of the vessels, "Fortune", "Forest" and "Petunia", have already reached Venezuela under military escort.

The fourth tanker Faxon arrived in the Caribbean Sea on Wednesday and in Venezuela's special economic zone on Thursday while the last ship, Clavel, is en route to Venezuela.

