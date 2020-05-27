Global coronavirus deaths cross 352,000

According to the latest figures, 5,685,938 have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 352,227 and recoveries amounting to 2,430,786.

United States, Brazil, Russia, Spain, UK, Italy, France and Germany are respectively the worst-hit countries having maximum cases of coronavirus and the numbers are increasing every day.

The World Health Organization says the Americas are the new epicentre of the global outbreak.

Its regional director, Dr Carissa Etienne, says outbreaks are accelerating in countries such as Brazil, where the number of deaths reported in the last week was the highest in the world for a seven-day period since the coronavirus pandemic began.

The number of US coronavirus deaths has passed 100,000 with the country’s total infections standing at 1,725,275.

Brazil is the next severely-hit country with 394,507 positive cases and death toll of 24,593.

Russia reported on Tuesday a total of 362,342 cases since the beginning of the outbreak, while the country’s total deaths reached 3,807.

Spain with 283,339 cases and 27,117 stands next in the row.

Iran also announced on Tuesday a total of 139,511 cases of COVID-19, putting the death toll at 7,508 and the number of recoveries at 109,437.

MR