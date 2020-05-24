Tehran-Caracas ties stronger than ever, says Iranian diplomat

Posting a photo of a meeting between Venezuelan late leader Hugo Chavez and Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Khamenei on his Twitter account, Soltani wrote “Two leaders, two countries, and to revolutions that care for each other.”

Friendly and brotherly ties between Iran and Venezuela are now stronger than ever, he added.

The remarks come as the first of the five Iranian tankers, laden with fuel, has arrived in Venezuela despite threats of the United States.

Soltani also appreciated Venezuelan Defense Ministry for escorting the tankers.

In another tweet, he said that the response for kindness is kindness. He went on to say that led by Hugo Chavez, Venezuela transferred gasoline in 2008 to Iran that was under US sanctions, and today, the Iranian nation, guided by Islamic Revolution Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, sent fuel tankers to Venezuela.

Tehran has highlighted that it has the right to retaliate any US aggression against its tankers and free trade between independent countries.

