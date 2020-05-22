Iran leading global fight against drug trafficking despite sanctions

In a letter to Executive Director of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Ghada Fathi Waly, Gharibabadi urged the United Nations and its member states to fulfill their responsibilities the fight against terrorism and recognize and support Iran’s activities in this regard.

He added that the Islamic Republic witnessed a 20% hike in busting illegal drugs last year in comparison to the previous year.

Director of Iran’s headquarters of the fight against narcotic drugs Eskandar Momeni had earlier noted that Iran has the least international support in its campaign against the drugs.

Despite high economic and human costs, the Islamic Republic has been actively fighting drug-trafficking over the past decades.

The country has spent more than $700 million on sealing its borders and preventing the transit of narcotics destined for European, Arab and Central Asian countries.

The war on drug trade originating from Afghanistan has claimed the lives of nearly 4,000 Iranian police officers over the past four decades.

