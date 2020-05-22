US breaching all intl. norms, rules, laws: Mousavi

“The American’s unilateralism & exit from Intl. agreements are still ongoing,” wrote Mousavi.

“In the past 3.5 years, the US Administration had kept breaching its Intl. obligations in entirety & challenging all Intl. norms, rules, and laws which will definitely end up anarchism,” he added.

Washington announced on Thursday that it would withdraw from the 35-nation Open Skies Treaty, allowing unarmed surveillance flights over signatory states, the Trump administration’s latest move to pull the country out of yet another major global landmark accord.

The accord, signed in 1992 and in force since 2002, allows its signatories to conduct short-notice unarmed surveillance flights to gather information on each other’s military forces and installations, thereby contributing to inspections of conventional arms control and strategic offensive weapons and reducing the risk of conflict.

ZZ/IRN 83797316