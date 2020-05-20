Iran’s 10th Parliament wraps up work on Wednesday

Parliament Speaker Ali Larijani expressed gratitude to all the lawmakers, parliamentary representatives and journalists for their tireless efforts in the past four years, and also commemorated the deceased members of the Parliament.

The 10th Parliament began its work with 290 seats in May 2016.

The newly-elected lawmakers will kick off the next Parliament’s mission in the coming days.

The 11th Parliamentary elections were held in February 2020, where Principlists, the main rivals of the reformists, won the majority of the polls.

The former mayor of Tehran, Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, who ran for the 12th presidential election in 2017, stood at the top of the list, gaining 1,265,287 votes.

Mostafa Aqa-Mirsalim, one of the six candidates racing for Iran's presidency in 2017, ranked second on the list, winning 892,318 ballots.

There were 290 seats in the parliament up for grabs. The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

