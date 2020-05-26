Rouhani extends hand of friendship with new Parliament

In a Twitter message on Monday, Rouhani expressed the government’s willingness to hold close and friendly cooperation with new Parliament.

The president referred to the one-year left of his tenure, expressing hope that the new legislature would have close ties with his administration during the period.

Last week, Rouhani thanked the outgoing parliament for its close cooperation with his administration.

The 10th Iranian Parliament officially ended its four-year term on Wednesday, May 20, and new lawmakers, elected on February, will take their seats in Majlis on May 28.

The reformist faction took the majority of seats in the former parliament while the new legislature is overwhelmingly held by principlists.

