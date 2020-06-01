  1. Politics
Jun 1, 2020, 4:06 PM

Parl. to discuss economic issues in closed session

Parl. to discuss economic issues in closed session

TEHRAN, Jun. 01 (MNA) – The Spokesperson of the Presiding Board of the Parliament Mohammad Hossein Farhangi said on Monday that Majlis will hold a closed session on Tuesday to discuss macro-economic issues.

This will be the first closed session of the 11th Parliament and besides economic issues, the MPs will also confer on intra-parliamentary subjects, too.

The new Parliament started its work on May 27. There are 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

The new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

HJ/4939149

News Code 159315

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 2 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News