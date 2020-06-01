Parl. to discuss economic issues in closed session

This will be the first closed session of the 11th Parliament and besides economic issues, the MPs will also confer on intra-parliamentary subjects, too.

The new Parliament started its work on May 27. There are 290 seats in the Iranian Parliament. The lawmakers are elected for a 4-year term, with no limitation for the incumbent or former parliamentarians to run again.

The new Iranian lawmakers elected Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, a former mayor of Tehran, as the new speaker of the Parliament.

