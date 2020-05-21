Lasting solution for Palestine entails respecting Palestinians’ rights: American author  

“The only lasting solution to the Palestinian question is one which takes into account the rights of the Palestinian people,” E Michael Jones, the current editor of Culture Wars magazine, told Mehr News Agency in an exclusive interview.

Here is the full text of the interview:

Some Arab countries are seeking to normalize ties with the Israeli regime and they have even started producing TV series on the issue to affect public opinion. Why do you think they pursue such a normalization?

Political entities always seek political solutions by pretending that moral considerations are extraneous or can be avoided by compromise. This is the fatal temptation of politicians who have a relatively short time in office and want to go down in history as having achieved something lasting. They can always be defeated by those who have the long view.

Do you believe such measures will be fruitful at the end of the day for legitimizing the Israeli occupation?

The only lasting solution to the Palestinian question is one that takes into account the rights of the Palestinian people. Those who claim, with Thrasymachus, that justice in the opinion of the powerful will only bring about more violence.

The world will mark the International Quds Day, on Friday. How do you assess the importance and role of this day in defending the right of Palestinians?

The fact that we are celebrating Al Quds day means that we have not lost sight of the transcendent principles which can provide the only lasting solution to the problems created by the ethnic cleansing of the Palestinian people.

And as the last question, the regime in Tel Aviv suffers from internal disputes between parties as it has failed to form a government. What’s your take on these domestic struggles?

Those who abandon moral principles in their quest for power will have no way adjudicating disputes with each other.

Interview by Mohammad Ali Haqshenas