Fourth tanker carrying Iranian fuel passes through Gibraltar: report

The tanker 'FAXON' sailed through Gibraltar on Sunday, which is claimed by some western media to be headed towards Venezuela.

According to the same reports, five tankers, namely Clavel, Faxon, Forest, Petunia and Fortune, are carrying Iranian fuel are traversing toward Venezuela.

While the first four have passed Gibraltar, the medium tanker Clavel passed the Suez Canal on Wednesday and is headed toward Gibraltar, the reports add.

The vessel-tracking data from analyst Refinitiv Eikon suggests the Clavel tanker loaded fuel at Bandar Abbas port in Iran at the end of March, and sailed through the Suez Canal and entered the Atlantic on Wednesday.

Iranian and Venezuelan officials have not reacted to these claims yet.

The oil sectors of Iran and Venezuela, members of OPEC, are both under US sanctions. However, the tankers are said to have kept their satellite-tracking transponders on.

