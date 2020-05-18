Protesters storm MBC Iraq office, destroy its contents: report

MBC Iraq presented a report that talked about on the bombing that targeted the US embassy in Kuwait in the eighties of the last century by the elements of Al- Dawa Party, including Abu Mahdi Al- Muhandis, as the report's writer described him as a terrorist, according to Shafaq News.

Your browser doesn't support video.

Please download the file: video/mp4

As a result, dozens of protesters organized this morning, a protest in front of the channel’s office, located in Al-Waziriya district, north of the capital, Baghdad, where protesters initially surrounded the office building, followed by some protesters storming the headquarters and destroying its contents, according to Shafaq News reporter and a security source.

The reporter added that the protesters closed the office.

MNA/PR