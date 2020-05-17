  1. Economy
Iran’s March-May petchem output up 6%

TEHRAN, May 17 (MNA) – The director of production control at the National Petrochemical Company (NPC) said, the country's petrochemical complexes achieved a 6% increase in production in the current fiscal (started on March 20) compared to the same period last year.

Seyed Jalal Mir Hashemi described the petrochemical sector’s activities as “satisfactory and according to the planned”, saying, “This year, production has increased by 6% year-on-year from March 20 to May 10.”

Iran's petrochemical industry is braced for a production leap this year due to the existing capacities and ongoing measures, he said, adding new projects are planned to come online and idle capacities of certain facilities be tapped in order to optimize operations in the sector.

The director of production control at NPC stated, “The petrochemical industry as one of the parent industries is one of the most important pillars of development and the driving force of various sectors of the country's economy.”

