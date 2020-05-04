Iran OPEC boss in coma after brain haemorrhage

A vital figure in Iran's international oil policy and staunch Zangeneh aide, Kazempour Ardebili was hospitalized in Tehran on Friday.

He was key in forming Iran’s position in the global oil arena, especially at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy minister of petroleum in the 1980s.

Kazempour was also Tehran’s ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

MNA/SHANA