  1. Economy
May 4, 2020, 1:31 PM

Iran OPEC boss in coma after brain haemorrhage

Iran OPEC boss in coma after brain haemorrhage

TEHRAN, May 4 (MNA) – Iran's veteran OPEC Governor Hossein Kazempour Ardebili has slipped into a coma after a severe brain haemorrhage.

A vital figure in Iran's international oil policy and staunch Zangeneh aide, Kazempour Ardebili was hospitalized in Tehran on Friday.

He was key in forming Iran’s position in the global oil arena, especially at the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

He served as the country's deputy foreign minister and deputy minister of petroleum in the 1980s.

Kazempour was also Tehran’s ambassador to Japan in the early 1990s, while at the same time serving as OPEC governor.

MNA/SHANA

News Code 158317

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 2 + 15 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News