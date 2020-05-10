EOR research projects on agenda of RIPI

According to RIPI, Ezatullah Kazemzadeh, head of the institute's upstream faculty, outlined the campus' performance last calendar year which ended on March 19 as well as its strategic plans for the New Year, Shana reported.

He said the institute had concluded 12 research contracts with private and public companies in a wide range of operational fields including drilling, exploration, production and EOR as well as laboratory technologies.

The official said the EOR projects concerned comprehensive laboratory research on water and gas-based methods in Asmary and Bangestan reservoirs of Danan, Bibi Hakimeh and Ahwaz fields.

The oil ministry has already put EOR projects on its agenda. Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh said in late January that plans were underway to enhance oil recovery factor of the Azadegan joint oilfield in the near future.

Following a meeting with professors of the universities which have signed deals with the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) for carrying out studies on oil and gas fields, Zangeneh said a new production record would be registered in Azadegan in the near future as Tehran University is to fulfill its commitment for EOR studies in the field.

"The purpose of signing these contracts is to solve the problems of the fields considered in the deals and enhancing their recovery factor. This began in 2014 and has progressed despite all the ups and downs,” he said.

MNA/SHANA