May 13, 2020, 3:00 PM

Police busts one ton of drugs in Saravan County

Zahedan, May 13 (MNA) – The anti-narcotic forces of Sistan and Baluchestan province, southeastern Iran, have captured one tone of different illicit drugs in a single operation in Saravan county.

Deputy Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan Second Brigadier General Ahmad Taheri said Wednesday that following an armed clash between the police and the smugglers in the rural regions of Saravan County, the anti-narcotics forces captured 1,092 kilograms of different drugs, including 992kg of opium and about 100kg of hashish.

Three offenders have been arrested along with three sedan vehicles and a number of AK47 rifles, he added.

Earlier this week, the forces captured over 4,000 kilograms of opium in a single operation in Iranshahr, Sistan and Baluchestan province.

This is while last week, the police forces of the southeastern province had busted over 9.5 tons of illicit drugs after heavy armed clashes with drug traffickers in various operations.

