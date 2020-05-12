Police bust 4.2 tons of opium in Iranshahr

Police Chief of Sistan and Baluchestan province, Second Brigadier General Mohammad Ghanbari, said following intelligence cooperation between the antinarcotics police of Isfahan and Sistan and Baluchestan, the forces traced a big haul of illicit drugs entering the country from the southeastern borders.

He added that after a two-hour armed clash with the offenders in the mountainous areas of Iranshahr on Sunday, the traffickers set their vehicles ablaze and escaped the scene.

General Ghanbari noted that the police seized 4,228 kilograms of opium, two pickup trucks, and a number of weapons and ammunition.

This is while last week, the police forces of Sistan and Baluchestan had busted over 9.5 tons of illicit drugs in the province after heavy armed clashes with drug traffickers.

