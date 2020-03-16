  1. Iran
Mar 16, 2020, 9:42 AM

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Iran

Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Iran

TEHRAN, Mar. 16 (MNA) – An earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 struck Ruydar District in Iran’s Hormozgan province early Monday.

The earthquake which occurred at 01:34 a.m. local time (2204GMT), had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC).

According to a member of Ruydar’s Islamic Council, Abdoleslam Jamali, the magnitude 5.4 earthquake has caused no casualties.

He added, however, that the landslide in a mountain facing the city has caused some damage to residential units in the area.

“Power and cellphone communications are online, as the earthquake has caused no damage to these sectors,” he added.

MNA/FNA13981226000045

News Code 156768

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Mehr Vision

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News