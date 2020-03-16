Magnitude 5.4 earthquake strikes southern Iran

The earthquake which occurred at 01:34 a.m. local time (2204GMT), had a depth of 16 kilometers (9.94 miles), according to the Iranian Seismological Center (IRSC).

According to a member of Ruydar’s Islamic Council, Abdoleslam Jamali, the magnitude 5.4 earthquake has caused no casualties.

He added, however, that the landslide in a mountain facing the city has caused some damage to residential units in the area.

“Power and cellphone communications are online, as the earthquake has caused no damage to these sectors,” he added.

