KHORRAMABAD, May 07 (MNA) – Deep cracks have been created on walls of the centuries-old Falak-ol-Aflak Fortress after a medium-sized quake struck Iran’s western province of Lorestan on Wednesday. Located in Khorramabad, the capital of Lorestan, the fortress was hit by an earthquake of magnitude 5.1. The quake was at a depth of 7 km, and took place near the city of Firouzabad.