Iran sympathizes with Croatia over earthquake

In a statement, Seyyed Abbas Mousavi expressed regret over the powerful quake which caused severe damages in Croatia.

He also sympathized with the Croatian government and nation, especially those who suffered damages from the inauspicious incident.

A large earthquake struck north of the Croatian capital Zagreb, killing a 15-year-old child, health officials have said.

The quake struck north of Zagreb on Sunday, GFZ German Research Center for Geosciences said, damaging buildings, sending many people into the streets, burying vehicles in rubble and causing several fires. GFZ said the quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometers and it downgraded the magnitude of the quake from an initial reading of 6.0.

MNA/MFA