Tehran’s Azadi Tower goes orange to mark World MS Day

TEHRAN, May 28 (MNA) – Tehran's Azadi Tower was lit up orange on Wednesday night, to mark the World MS Day.

The iconic Azadi Tower, located at Azadi Square, went orange to show support and solidarity with the MS patients around the world and raise awareness about the neurodegenerative disorder that affects more than 2.3 million people globally.

World MS is officially marked on 30 May. It brings the global MS community together to share stories, raise awareness and campaign with everyone affected by multiple sclerosis (MS).

World MS Day activities take place throughout the month of May and in early June. The campaign offers flexibility for individuals and organizations to achieve a variety of goals.

