Hanachi and the ambassadors of France, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Germany rode bicycles on the route from Laleh Park to Shahr Park.

After riding, they visited Tehran Peace Museum to honor the International Day of Peace on September 21.

World Car Free Day, which is celebrated on September 22, encourages motorists to give up their cars for a day.

On Tuesdays, Tehran mayor sometimes goes to work not by car but instead using a bicycle or public transportation.

