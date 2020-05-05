Renowned Iranian translator passes away

Daryabandari (1929 – 2020) was a writer and translator of works from English into Persian. He started translation at the age of 17–18 with the book of William Faulkner, “A Rose for Emily”.

The best Persian translations of Hemingway’s “A Farewell to Arms” and “The Old Man and the Sea”, and “As I Lay Dying” were produced by Daryabandari.

He believed a good translation is one that the original author would write if he or she spoke the same language as the translator.

With the help of his wife Fahimeh Rastkar, he wrote the cookbook “From Garlic to Onion” that brought him the title “Living Human Treasure” from the Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Organization in 2017.

He also rendered Bertrand Russell’s “A History of Western Philosophy” and “Power” into Persian.

