Lebanon buys copyright of Iranian book 'Boxer'

As reported by Mehr news agency, the Blue Circle Literary Agency, sold the right to publish "Boxer", on behalf of TUTI Books, to Dar Al-Hadaeq Publications in Lebanon.

Dar Al-Hadaeq Publishing House is a specialized publisher of children's books and has been printing and publishing books throughout the Arab countries for more than 32 years.

"Boxer" is a book written and illustrated by Hassan Mousavi and narrates the ups and downs of a sports champion’s life, who loses his friends for his anger. This book is written and designed for 6 to12-year-olds.

Hassan Mousavi had earlier won the Grand Prix Award of the 27th Biennial of Illustrations Bratislava (BIB) 2019, with his book “Boxer”. The BIB is one of the most prestigious awards for children's book illustration, and the festival's winner will also be able to design a poster for the Bologna’s International Children's Book Fair.

TUTI Books is a division for children and YA at Fatemi Publishing Co. Based in Tehran.

