Apr 14, 2020, 11:59 PM

Serbian parl. speaker voices solidarity with Iran in COVID-19 battle

TEHRAN, Apr. 14 (MNA) – The Speaker of the National Assembly of the Republic of Serbia Maja Gojkovic expressed Serbia’s support to Iran, which has been grappling with the novel coronavirus pandemic in the past two months.

In a letter to her Iranian counterpart, Ali Larijani, who had earlier tested positive with the coronavirus, Gojkovic wished him a speedy recovery from the disease, saying that Iran will definitely tackle the pandemic successfully via its combative measures.

She further expressed Serbia’s readiness for boosting cooperation with Iran in the different fields of mutual interest.

Back in March, Serbian Foreign Minister Ivica Dacic voiced the solidarity of his country's nation and government with Iran in its fight against COVID-19.

The symbols of the capital city of Serbia, Belgrade, including House of Representatives, big bridges and buildings across the city were also illuminated in the three colors of the Iranian flag in March to express solidarity with the country's people amid the pandemic situation.

Globally, near 2 million people have been infected with the novel coronavirus so far. Iran registered a total of 74,877 infection cases as of Tuesday, with a recovery rate of 48,129.

