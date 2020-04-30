US’ maximum pressure failing against nuclear deal’s internal strength

“The JCPOA has been a major obstacle to anti-Iranian sentiments for several years now, as all conspiracies have been made to destroy the deal,” Mahmoud Vaezi wrote on his Twitter late on Wednesday.

“Enmity with the nuclear deal is the most obvious anti-Iran characteristic of the US in region and the world,” he said.

“What else can Trump say and what else can Washington do to stop some delusions and realize that the current US administration is the great enemy of JCPOA?” Vaezi added.

US President Donald Trump unilaterally pulled Washington out of the JCPOA in May 2018 and reimposed “toughest ever” sanctions against the Islamic Republic in defiance of global criticism.

In response to the unilateral move, as well as the European signatories’ failure to safeguard Iran’s economic interests in the face of US sanctions, Tehran rowed back on its nuclear commitments step-by-step in compliance with Articles 26 and 36 of the JCPOA, but stressed that its retaliatory measures will be reversible as soon as Europe finds practical ways to shield the mutual trade from the US sanctions.

On Sunday, the New York Times reported that Washington was seeking to claim that the US has not quit the Iran nuclear deal to technically remain a “participant state,” in order to use a mechanism embedded within the accord to make the UN impose arms embargo on Tehran.

Later on Wednesday, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo claimed in a news briefing that the US will not allow Iran to purchase conventional arms after UN sanctions expire in October.

"We’re not going to let that happen," Pompeo alleged.

"We will work with the UN Security Council to extend that prohibition on those arms sales and then in the event we can't get anyone else to act, the United States is evaluating every possibility about how we might do that.”

This way, the US aims to invoke a “snapback” in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action to restore sanctions, lifted after the internationally-backed accord was reached during the President Barrack Obama administration.

MNA/IRN83770316