Iran’s preparedness should be one step ahead of enemy’s threats: MP

Futurism in the field of threats is very important in order to strengthen the defensive power towards that direction, he said and emphasized, “our preparedness should always be one step ahead of enemy’s threats.”

Speaking on Monday in a meeting with the Minister of Defense Brigadier General Amir Hatami and his deputies, he said, “although various sectors in the country witnessed a reduced budget in the current year, the defense budget increased and this budget increase shows due attention of lawmakers to the subject of defense in the country.”

Zonnour pointed to the post-corona periods and added, “condition will become more sensitive in post-corona periods. Although the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, has had some advantages to us, all personnel in the Armed Forces outshined in a way that our ability in the fight against COVID-19 multiplied.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zonnour pointed to the unsparing support of the Armed Forces in the supply of healthcare and medical items such as face masks and disinfectants and added, “in the early days of outbreak of the coronavirus in the country, the Armed Forces rolled its sleeve up and cooperated the government wholeheartedly.”

“As a matter of fact, our preparedness should be one step ahead of threats of enemies, because, behavior of enemies cannot be distinguished and we do not know what measure the enemy will take,” Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Mojtaba Zonnour emphasized.

MA/FNA13990229001133