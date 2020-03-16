‘Akam’ goes to London Kurdish Filmfest. in UK

The short film is about ‘Akam’, who lives in a border village in Kordestan province in western Iran. It is his sister’s wedding and when he comes back to the village after taking care of something, he finds everyone dead except for one.

The London Kurdish Film Festival was established in 2001 by a team of young filmmakers from Iran, Iraq, Syria, and Turkey. It is the biggest film festival of its kind, bringing together films by Kurdish filmmakers and the rest of the world to audiences in London. The festival is organized every two years in London.

The 11th LKFF includes five competition sections: Yılmaz Güney Best Short Fiction Film Award; Mehmet Aksoy Best Feature Documentary Award; RojaZer Best Feature Fiction Film Award; Best Short Documentary Film Award; and Best Audience Film Award.

The 11th edition of the festival will be held between 24th April – 3rd May 2020.

MS/