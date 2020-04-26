Foreign Ministry deplores US for blocking website of Iranian newspaper

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly condemns the decision by the US Treasury Department to block the domain of the Iranian media, which is contrary to the universal declaration of human rights and freedom of expression,” reads the ministry’s tweet on Sunday.

“The [US] regime’s new measure in silencing the media, has degraded the US into the main violator of the international legal order,” it added.

Iran newspaper's .com domain is currently seized by the US Treasury Department, and its Florida-based "OFAC Holding" is now introduced as the registrant of the "iran-newspaper.com".

Reportedly, the newspaper's online version will be available via "irannewspaper.ir" soon.

In January, the US also blocked Iran's Fars News Agency website which had a '.com' domain. The new agency is now operating with a '.ir' domain

