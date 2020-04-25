Leader attends a ceremony for reciting Holy Quran via videoconference

As is the annual tradition, the Holy Qur’an Recitation Ceremony, which is held on the first day of the fasting month of Ramadan, is currently being held with the presence of the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

It is being broadcast live on radio and television channels as well as on the official social media accounts of KHAMENEI.IR. Due to the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus against public gatherings, this ceremony is being held through a video conference with the presence of a number of outstanding reciters of the Holy Qur’an in the Imam Khomeini Musallah.

MNA/KHAMENEI.IR