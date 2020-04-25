  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2020, 11:14 PM

Amir-Abdollahian congrats Islamic states’ ambassadors on Ramadan

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker's Special Aide for International Affairs Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in a message on Sat. congratulated the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan to the ambassadors of the Islamic countries.

The text of his message is read as follows:

Accept my sincere congratulations on the occasion of the blessed month of Ramadan, the month of revelation of the Holy Quran and the month of God’s mercy and forgiveness.

With wishing success for the Islamic Ummah and human community in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic and other regional and international threats, it is hoped that Islamic Ummah, with empathy and unity, would lead to a prosperous future full of happiness, blessing, and health.

Here, I seize this opportunity to wish evermore health and well-being for you dear ambassadors and your colleagues from the Almighty God.

