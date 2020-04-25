Not being afraid of enemies among important Quranic teachings: Leader

He made the remarks on Sat. at the end of a ceremony for reciting the Holy Quran held on the first day of the blessed month of Ramadan via video conference in Imam Khomeini Musalla of Tehran

“The Holy Quran is an inexhaustible source for those who seek knowledge and perfection. In addition, the Holy Quran is the order of life,” he said.

The Holy Book is the book of life, he said, adding, “if human beings adapt the rules of life with the Holy Quran, they will gain blessing both in this world and the Hereafter.”

“Our problem is that we do not adapt life with the rules of the Holy Quran. We are similar to a person who visits a doctor and gets a doctor’s prescription but does not follow the prescription. Today, our situation is like this.”

The Holy Quran is also a book of teacher and knowledge; that is to say that the Holy Book irrigates the heart and human mind, he said, adding, “the Holy Book is an inexhaustible source for those who are knowledgeable.”

The Holy Quran says, “do not trust the oppressors and never ever incline to them. The result of trusting the oppressor is that Muslim states trust the most oppressive and cruel elements of the world and see the result.”

Some of the applied and practical orders of the Holy Quran, he maintained, are related to social relationships. "For example, do not backbite. This regulates social relations. When you backbite, you resent and harass heart of yourself and your brother and this issue should be taken into serious consideration."

