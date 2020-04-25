  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2020, 12:46 PM

Jahangiri felicitates Ramadan to counterparts in Islamic states

Jahangiri felicitates Ramadan to counterparts in Islamic states

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – First Vice President Es’hagh Jahangiri in separate messages on Sat. congratulated the advent of Holy Month of Ramadan to his counterparts in the Islamic countries.

In his message, he wrote, “I hope that we will be able to enjoy the blessings of worship and prayers in this auspicious month.”

“In the light of obedience and worship of the Almighty God during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it is hoped that Islamic Ummah would take giant strides in the path of perfection and human excellence and witness more unity, amity and solidarity among themselves.”

He hoped that under the auspicious blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Muslim nations would also see the spread of peace and stability around the world and Islamic countries could accelerate the trend of fighting against the novel coronavirus with their joint cooperation and witness the uprooting of this disease by the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

MNA/IRN 83763408

News Code 157988

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 8 + 3 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News