Jahangiri felicitates Ramadan to counterparts in Islamic states

In his message, he wrote, “I hope that we will be able to enjoy the blessings of worship and prayers in this auspicious month.”

“In the light of obedience and worship of the Almighty God during the Holy Month of Ramadan, it is hoped that Islamic Ummah would take giant strides in the path of perfection and human excellence and witness more unity, amity and solidarity among themselves.”

He hoped that under the auspicious blessings of the Holy Month of Ramadan, Muslim nations would also see the spread of peace and stability around the world and Islamic countries could accelerate the trend of fighting against the novel coronavirus with their joint cooperation and witness the uprooting of this disease by the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

MNA/IRN 83763408