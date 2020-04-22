Iran records 1,194 new cases, 94 deaths on Wednesday

Some 1,194 new cases have tested positive with the virus in the past 24 hours, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 85,996 since the outbreak, said Jahanpour, adding that 63,113 patients suffering from the novel coronavirus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals so far.

Unfortunately, 94 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 5,391, he noted.

Some 3,311 patients are in critical condition, said the Health Ministry spokesman.

As of Wednesday, coronavirus has infected 2,573,747 million people around the world, claiming the lives of 178,564 people. Some 701,884 patients have also recovered from the respiratory disease so far.

