‘Iran’s economy not oil-reliant in past two years’

“Amid the unprecedented drop of oil price, which has bewildered the whole world, it is noteworthy that Iran’s economy has practically been managed without oil sales in the past two years,” Vaezi wrote on his Instagram on Wednesday, which falls on Iran’s National Day of Entrepreneurship.

Noting that the past two years, were the peak of US economic terrorism against the Iranian nation, he said, “Our hero entrepreneurs have been at the forefront of the battle to propel the economy in the face of the sanctions.”

“Such a victory is definitely due to the selfless efforts of the country’s economic players and entrepreneurs; the government will always be grateful to them and will continue its strategy of supporting domestic production more than before,” Vaezi added.

