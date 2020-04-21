Tehran’ Mayor confer on battling coronavirus with counterparts in Istanbul, Muscat

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tehran’s Mayor referred to his talks with his counterparts in Istanbul and Muscat and said, “It is true that no vaccine has not yet been developed for Coronavirus, however, I believe that there is only one solution to all global crises, and that is international cooperation."

“Today I held talks with mayors of Istanbul and Muscat. We will always be together.” He added.

According to the latest report released by the Iranian Health Ministry, as of April 21, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 84,802, while 60,965 patients have recovered from the disease. So far, 365,723 diagnostic tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Islamic Republic.

