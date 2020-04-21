  1. Politics
Apr 21, 2020, 11:39 PM

Tehran’ Mayor confer on battling coronavirus with counterparts in Istanbul, Muscat

Tehran’ Mayor confer on battling coronavirus with counterparts in Istanbul, Muscat

TEHRAN, Apr. 21 (MNA) – Tehran’s Mayor Pirooz Hanachi shared experiences in the fight against coronavirus pandemic in separate video talks with his counterparts in Istanbul and Muscat on Tuesday.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Tehran’s Mayor referred to his talks with his counterparts in Istanbul and Muscat and said, “It is true that no vaccine has not yet been developed for Coronavirus, however, I believe that there is only one solution to all global crises, and that is international cooperation."

“Today I held talks with mayors of Istanbul and Muscat. We will always be together.” He added.

According to the latest report released by the Iranian Health Ministry, as of April 21, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Iran has reached 84,802, while 60,965 patients have recovered from the disease. So far, 365,723 diagnostic tests for coronavirus have been conducted in the Islamic Republic.

MNA/IRN 83759864

News Code 157876

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News