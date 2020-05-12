Afghanistan’s Ghani, Abdullah reach power-sharing agreement: report

"The [former chief] executive will no longer challenge or veto major decisions of the authorities. Ghani will be recognized as president by Abdullah," the source said, Sputnik reported.

According to the source, Abdullah will be given the leadership role in the nation's peace process, while his role within the government will be revealed later.

Both Ghani and Abdullah, the former chief executive, consider themselves Afghanistan’s leaders following a disputed election last September.

Ghani was forced to agree with Abdullah, who will now be in charge of half of the positions in the Cabinet of Ministers, the source added.

The source also said that the sides will sign the power-sharing deal in the next few days.

MNA/SPUTNIK