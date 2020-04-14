Over 1.9 million confirmed with COVID-19 infection

As of Tuesday, 1,925,528 cases of coronavirus infections were reported around the world. More than 119,700 have died, while over 452,000 have recovered.

With 587,155 confirmed cases, infections in the US now account for more than 25% of infections globally, according to Hopkins. The virus has infected more than 195,749 people in New York state alone.

Spain has the second most confirmed cases passing 170,000 on Monday, with the fatalities reaching 17,756.

Italy with 159,516 cases and France with 136,779 infections are the next in terms of most-hit countries.

Germany registered over 2,000 new infection cases on Monday with the country’s total coronavirus patients amounting to 130,072.

Mainland China reported 89 new coronavirus infections with no fatalities, putting the country's total infections at 82,249 and death rate at 3,341.

Iran registered a total of 73,303 infection cases as of Monday, with the fatality rate of 4,585 and 45,983 recoveries.

MNA