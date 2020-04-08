Overhauled Ghadir submarine joins Iranian Navy

The submarine was delivered to the southern naval fleet in a ceremony attended by Second Rear Admiral Abbas Fazelnia, the commander of the Navy's industries, and a number of high-ranking navy chiefs.

The Ghadir-class submarines, first unveiled in 2018, are designed to cruise within the shallow waters of the Persian Gulf to ensure peace and security of Iran's maritime borders.

The submarines capable of launching subsurface-to-surface missiles, torpedoes and mines have joined Iran's naval fleet.

Iran has so far launched different classes of domestically-built advanced submarines including Ghadir, Qaem, Nahang, Tareq and Sina.

