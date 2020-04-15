Army strong supporter of Iranian nation: defense min.

Congratulating the National Army Day, Hatami said, “Today, Islamic Republic of Iran Army is undoubtedly one of the most prepared armies in the world and it has been practically proved and we have witnessed it over the last 41 years.”

“The Iranian Army carefully monitors the world and regional developments and has a deep understanding about ongoing events and is ready to face any threat,” he added, saying, “Army's readiness has proved that the enemy will receive a crushing response if minds to invade Iran.”

Referring to the presence of Army at critical situations in the country, including, quake, flood and coronavirus pandemic, Hatami said, “Army has always stood beside the people in times of crises.”

MNA/IRN 83751799