US occupation caused destruction of Iraqi state structure: PM-designate

“The problems and crises that we are now facing are the result of a wrong set-up for the political process in post-2003,” Almaalomah quoted him as saying on Tuesday. “The US occupation of the country succeeded in destroying the structure of the Iraqi state without setting up a correct rebuilding process.”

Speaking to reporters, he added that he will hold ‘serious dialogue’ with Washington over the nature of the US’s presence in Iraq.

“Iraq is not an arena for settling scores,” he said, maintaining that he would work to distance his country from regional conflicts.

He also pointed to the importance of boosting cooperation with Islamic countries, based on the principle of common interests.

In a decree on Thursday, Iraqi President Barham Salih nominated Mustafa al-Kazemi as the new PM-designate of the country, after former Iraqi Prime Minister-designate Adnan al-Zurfi announced his withdrawal from the role of forming a new government earlier in the day.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry has welcomed the nomination of al-Kazemi, calling the move a step in the right direction.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Thursday, “The Islamic Republic has always backed Iraq’s independence, national sovereignty, territorial integrity, and political stability,” adding that Tehran considers the formation of consensus among all of its political movements through democratic pathways to be the only peaceful solution for all differences.

He also expressed Tehran’s readiness to cooperate with Baghdad in its efforts to put standing problems behind it and provide its public and religious authorities demands.

